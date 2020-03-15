Quick links

West Ham United

Serie A

Premier League

Boost for West Ham United with claims reported target Seko Fofana set for summer switch

Tom Thorogood
Seko Fofana of Udinese during the Serie A match between AS Roma and Udinese at Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy on 13 April 2019.
Tom Thorogood Profile Pic
Tom Thorogood

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Ham United have been linked with Udinese’s Seko Fofana.

Seko Fofana of Udinese during the Italian Serie A football match AS Roma v Udinese at the Olimpico Stadium in Rome, Italy on April 13, 2019

According to Tutto Udinese, reported West Ham United target Seko Fofana is set to leave Udinese this summer.

Fofana’s superb form this season has alerted West Ham.

Gianluca Di Marzio reported in January how the Hammers were keen on adding the midfielder in January, with Udinese valuing him at £17 million.

Fofana, who used to be on the books of Manchester City, has been one of Udinese’s better players alongside another sought-after player Rodrigo de Paul.

In 21 Serie A appearances, Fofana has one goal and four assists.

The Ivory Coast international is predominantly a box-to-box midfielder. He has averaged 1.4 key passes and 2.3 successful take-ons per game (Whoscored).

 

Fofana still has two years to run on his Udinese contract after signing a five-year deal back in 2017. However, it appears he is outgrowing the club who remain just three points above the Serie A dropzone.

West Ham may have been looking to add more midfield options in January.

David Moyes’s side are only out of the Premier League’s bottom three on goal difference after a run of just one victory in nine games.

Mondo Udinese have compared Fofana to former Manchester City ace Yaya Toure.

While West Ham have the likes of Mark Noble, Declan Rice and January signing Tomas Soucek as midfield options, Fofana could now be a serious summer target.

Seko Mohamed Fofana of Udinese competes for the ball with Franck Kessie of AC Milan during the Serie A match between AC Milan and Udinese Calcio at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on January 19,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Tom Thorogood Profile Pic

Tom Thorogood

I'm a 27 year old language teacher and writer based out in Mexico with a passion for football and swimming. I like to focus on the top European Leagues, especially La Liga, as well as the footballing development in Central and South America. My favourite teams include Derby County, Barcelona and Jagaures de Chiapas.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch