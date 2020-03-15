Boost for West Ham United with claims reported target Seko Fofana set for summer switch

West Ham United have been linked with Udinese’s Seko Fofana.

According to Tutto Udinese, reported West Ham United target Seko Fofana is set to leave Udinese this summer.

Fofana’s superb form this season has alerted West Ham.

Gianluca Di Marzio reported in January how the Hammers were keen on adding the midfielder in January, with Udinese valuing him at £17 million.

Fofana, who used to be on the books of Manchester City, has been one of Udinese’s better players alongside another sought-after player Rodrigo de Paul.

In 21 Serie A appearances, Fofana has one goal and four assists.

The Ivory Coast international is predominantly a box-to-box midfielder. He has averaged 1.4 key passes and 2.3 successful take-ons per game (Whoscored).

Fofana still has two years to run on his Udinese contract after signing a five-year deal back in 2017. However, it appears he is outgrowing the club who remain just three points above the Serie A dropzone.

West Ham may have been looking to add more midfield options in January.

David Moyes’s side are only out of the Premier League’s bottom three on goal difference after a run of just one victory in nine games.

Mondo Udinese have compared Fofana to former Manchester City ace Yaya Toure.

While West Ham have the likes of Mark Noble, Declan Rice and January signing Tomas Soucek as midfield options, Fofana could now be a serious summer target.