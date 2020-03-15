Andrea Radrizzani’s six-word response to a Leeds fans about promotion

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United are at the top of the Championship table at the moment.

Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani has stated on Twitter that he is confident that the club will get promoted to the Premier League at the end of the season.

Radrizzani made the comment in response to a Leeds fan who asked the Italian businessman if he thinks that the West Yorkshire outfit will go up.

Football in England has been suspended until April 3 due to the global health pandemic.

When we can play, no doubt — Andrea Radrizzani (@andrearadri) March 13, 2020

Automatic promotion for Leeds United

Leeds are at the top of the Championship table at the moment with 71 points from 37 matches.

The West Yorkshire outfit are a point clear of second-placed West Bromwich Albion and seven points ahead of third-placed Fulham.

It remains to be seen when football in England resumes, but when it does, the Elland Road faithful should be confident and optimistic about their team’s chances.

Leeds are playing well at the moment and are not conceding goals, and they should be able to play Premier League football next season for the first time since 2004.