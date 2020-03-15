Admission made about £120m Liverpool-linked star who Klopp called 'exceptional'

The Liverpool-linked winger is bound to be the subject of mass speculation this summer.

It looks like Liverpool could get Jadon Sancho this summer, if they want him.

The Borussia Dortmund star has long been linked with a move to the European champions but Chelsea and Manchester United have also been in the reckoning lately.

It was reported in December that the 20-year-old winger favoured a move to Liverpool or the Blues, whom he supported as a youngster.

And it seems like the Bundesliga club would be open to selling him.

Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has admitted to RMC Sport that although he would want to keep Sancho at Signal Iduna Park for as long as possible, he states that if the England international wants to leave then it'll be a topic for discussion.

"If one day, he comes to see us and tells us that he wants to leave the club, then we will discuss. But this is not our first option. The first is to keep it as long as possible."

Takumi Minamino's addition in January suggested that Liverpool wouldn't be in the market for any wide players this summer.

But the former Salzburg star's struggles early on suggest that Klopp could and probably should keep his options open ahead of the transfer window.

Last July, Klopp described Sancho - valued at £120 million [Sky Sports] - as an 'exceptional talent' [The Mirror] and if he's genuinely available the maybe, just maybe, he'd go in for him.