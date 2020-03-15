'Absolute nonsense': Owner of L1 club makes claim about West Ham's Gold & Sullivan

West Ham United are battling relegation in the Premier League

Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony has hit out at West Ham United chair, Karren Brady, on his personal Twitter account after she suggested that the season should be declared 'null and void'.

MacAnthony wondered whether West Ham co-owners, David Gold and David Sullivan, would have 'liked' the article which was written by Brady.

West Ham are fighting relegation in the Premier League, and have been doing so for large parts of this season, so that is perhaps a main reason behind Brady's comments. Or even the only reason.

Either way, MacAnthony, whose Posh side are trying to push for promotion from England's third-tier, simply wasn't happy with what Brady had to say.

This is what he said on his personal Twitter account:

Wonder if Gold/Sullivan would have liked this article written if West Ham were sitting 3rd in the Premier League at moment. Absolute nonsense article. https://t.co/lrhsCIup26 — Darragh MacAnthony (@DMAC102) March 14, 2020

HITC View

If the Premier League season does become null and void then it would cause huge controversy across the country. Not only that, but it would also have to be questioned whether or not the lower leagues follow suit because the Premier League doesn't make their decisions for them.

The simple truth is, nobody really knows where this global health pandemic is heading and no-one knows what situation anyone will be in from today to a fortnights time.

If football can continue in a few weeks then that'll mean that the situation has calmed itself down for the better of everyone's health. But plans and discussions need to take place, and they will do next week, about what will happen with this current campaign.