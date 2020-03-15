Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

£75m star shares what 'no one wants' regarding Liverpool fans

Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah of Liverpool warm up during a training session on April 23, 2018 in Liverpool, England.
Virgil van Dijk can't stand the idea of Liverpool fans not seeing their side win the title.

Fans of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City at Anfield on October 5, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Virgil van Dijk has admitted that he would be 'gutted' if Liverpool fans weren't present to see their team crowned Premier League champions.

The Reds are almost certain to win the competition for the first time ever and a first top-flight league title in 30 years.

Liverpool have a 25-point lead at the top of the Premier League with nine games to go.

All fixtures in the top tier and English Football League have been suspended until the first weekend in April due to the pandemic.

 

According to The Mirror, it's possible that the remainder of the season will be comprised of behind-closed-door games in the interest of public safety.

And Van Dijk has said that nobody wants to see Jurgen Klopp's side win the title if their legions of fans aren't around to witness it.

He told The Mirror: "If we won it in an empty stadium and the fans weren’t there, I’d be gutted for them. Obviously, if there are no fans at Anfield, then it will be a bit of a blow – no one wants to play games without the fans.

“And it would be like that for fans of all the clubs in the Premier League. Everyone who wants to go and support their team, but can’t be at the game, will find it tough."

Van Dijk, a £75 million signing a little over two years ago [The Telegraph], is right here.

It's a cliche but football really is nothing without the supporters and there would undeniably be an element of tragedy if Liverpool were to win the title without the fans there to see it.

Quite a lot of them have literally waited three decades to see it again, and for them to be deprived of it seems wrong.

That being said, the public's safety is more important than romanticism, so it might be a bitter pill if it does come to that, but one they must swallow.

Fans hold up a poster for Lucas Leiva of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Middlesbrough at Anfield on May 21, 2017 in Liverpool, England.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

