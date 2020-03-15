£4m star comments on what Arsenal fans chanted last week

The big Arsenal loanee got his first taste of the Emirates last week.

Pablo Mari has revealed that he was blown away by Arsenal fans chanting his name last week.

The Spanish centre-back made his home debut in the Premier League in the 1-0 win over West Ham United last weekend.

It was the first time that the big defender graced the Emirates Stadium since joining on a half-season loan from Flamengo in January.

And the former Manchester City player posted an assured and confident performance, but the tone was set for that sort of display.

Prior to kickoff, Mari heard his name being chanted by the Arsenal supporters, and the man himself has told the club's official website that it made him 'so happy' to hear it.

He said: "The fans did a little bit of a song for me when I was named in the starting XI, and I'm so happy about that. This means they are feeling happy with me, with my job, so this is nice."

According to The Telegraph, Arsenal paid a £4 million loan fee and although Mari looks like a good player, it might not count for much.

That's because English football has been suspended until the first week in April due to the COVID-19 outbreak and worse yet, the season could be cancelled entirely in an effort to reduce the cases in Britain.

There are so many things up in the air at the moment and only time will tell whether Mari makes another Arsenal appearance this season or even if his loan becomes permanent.

In times like these, transfers are dwarfed by real-life tragedies and football in general doesn't seem as important as it did, say, a week ago, when Mari's name was being sung.