25-year-old Rangers star could be in serious trouble - Our View

The 25-year-old striker is only on loan at Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers.

Florian Kamberi might be regretting his comments after joining Rangers in January.

The 25-year-old striker joined the Gers on a half-season loan from Hibernian a couple of months ago.

But he then sort of burned his bridges with his parent club after waxing lyrical about Rangers and admitting that he's wanted the move since his second game for the Easter Road side.

The comments didn't go down well with Hibs fans or manager Jack Ross who branded them as 'unusual'.

Ross also admitted that it would be difficult for Kamberi to come back to Leith in light of the comments [Edinburgh News], which puts the player in quite an awkward position now.

That's because he has only scored one goal in nine outings for Rangers and the season might be over imminently.

Scottish football has been suspended until further notice due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the truth is that the Ibrox side might not have another game this season.

It's significant because he probably hasn't done enough to earn a permanent contract under Steven Gerrard, and he has done too much by way of talking to go back to Hibs.

If the season were to finish tomorrow, Kamberi would be in serious trouble and it remains to be seen what happens.