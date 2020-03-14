'You're a joke': Some Leeds fans fume over EFL announcement

The Leeds United boss missed out on Manager of the Month to the West Bromwich Albion man.

The Championship leaders had seven games last month and won four of them, but lost two.

And the veteran Leeds boss has been overlooked for West Bromwich Albion's Slaven Bilic.

In February, West Brom also had seven matches but Bilic masterminded five victories, one draw and one defeat.

Here's how fans of the Elland Road club reacted on Twitter to Bilic getting the award.

Truth be told, it isn't that much of a joke.

Leeds are in better form than West Brom now, but this award is based on February and February alone, when Albion were undeniably the stronger, more consistent team.

Bielsa's side kicked off the month with back-to-back defeats by Wigan and Nottingham Forest, so you can't really complain.

As things stand, the West Yorkshire side are one point above Bilic's troops in the table.