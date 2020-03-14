Wolverhampton Wanderers linked Christian Luyindama returns to action after reported Aston Villa move collapsed

Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers have been linked with Christian Luyindama.

Reported Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa target Christian Luyindama has returned to action following an injury layoff, Africatopsports report.

The Premier League duo were heavily linked with the Galatasaray defender.

According to Fanatik, Wolverhampton Wanderers have been linked with Luyindama as a potential replacement for Willy Boly.

Turkish editorial Sabah, meanwhile, claim he was heading to Aston Villa in January in a £12 million deal until he ruptured his cruciate ligament.

It was a cruel blow for the 25-year-old following his impressive form.

But now Luyindama has returned to training, and he will be hoping to be back in action before the upcoming summer transfer window.

While the Covid-19 virus has prompted suspension of major leagues in central Europe, Turkey’s Super League is currently continuing without disruption.

Galatasaray are three points off top spot as they chase the title. The Gold Lions have the best defensive record in Turkey, conceding just 20 goals.

Luyindama played a key role in that. Standing at 6ft 3inch, he is tall, strong and capable in possession – ideal for a Premier League central defender.

Wolves may have been looking at him to bolster their defensive options.

Villa, meanwhile, have the worst defensive record in the Premier League. The Villans have conceded 56 goals in 28 games – an average of two per game.

It’s an area Dean Smith’s side will surely look to strengthen this summer, regardless of whether they preserve their top-flight status or not.