West Ham United official thinks Liverpool set for ‘huge blow’

Matches of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool and West Ham United have been suspended.

West Ham United vice-chairman Karren Brady has suggested in The Sun that the season should be cancelled.

Brady has admitted that it will be a blow for Liverpool if the season is not finished, as Jurgen Klopp’s side are so far ahead of the rest of the teams in the Premier League table at the moment.

The West Ham vice-chairman has also added how she got to know that Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has been affected by the global health pandemic.

On Thursday, it was announced that all Premier League games will be suspended until at least April 3 due to global health pandemic.

Games in the EFL, FA Women's Super League and Women's Championship have also been postponed until early next month.

While explaining in The Sun why the season is in danger of not getting finished, Brady wrote: "So what if the league cannot be finished?

“As games in both the PL and in the EFL are affected, the only fair and reasonable thing to do is declare the whole season null and void.

“Who knows who would have gone down or come up if the games have not actually been played in full? A huge blow to Liverpool who might be robbed of their first title in 30 years.”

Brady added: “The news that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (which came in a phone call to me from the Arsenal CEO late Thursday) and Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for coronavirus brought forward the inevitable day the Premier League would have to be suspended, pending possible cancellation.”

Up in the air

There is uncertainty in football at the moment, and it remains to be seen if Premier League games resume at the start of April.

The season has to finish, as it would be unfair on teams who have done well and fans who have paid their hard-earned money to support their clubs if it is abandoned.