West Ham and Aston Villa handed extra chance to scout reported target Domagoj Vida - Our view

West Ham United and Aston Villa have been handed a greater opportunity to scout reported defensive target Domagoj Vida.

According to Tavkim, the Hammers are keen on a move for Vida this summer.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, were lining up a £5 million bid in January but Besiktas were unwilling to sell before the summer (Aksam).

The Covid-19 virus has put a temporary halt to football in mainland Europe.

The Premier League, Italy’s Serie A, Spain’s La Liga, Germany’s Bundesliga and France’s Ligue 1 have all been postponed until early April.

The likelihood is that the suspension will continue beyond that date.

But in the meantime, Turkey’s Super League continues to go on and it’s an opportunity for potential targets to get greater exposure ahead of the summer transfer window.

Vida is among them with his Besiktas side still in the title race.

The 30-year-old can play either at centre-back or right-back. He has made 24 top-flight starts this season, scoring four goals.

West Ham may be looking at Vida to solve their defensive issues. Despite his age, he is quick, robust in the challenge and highly experienced.

The Hammers have conceded 50 Premier League goals this season. Only the bottom two Norwich City and Aston Villa have shipped more.

Villa’s defensive woes have been well-documented this term and it could cost them their Premier League status once the season is over.

The Villans will need to strengthen in the summer regardless of where they end up. Vida, however, would surely only contemplate a move to the Premier League.