'Waiting for someone to die': West Ham star speaks out angrily

Shane Callaghan
The Italian West Ham United centre-back isn't happy in the slightest.

West Ham United's Angelo Ogbonna has slammed the decision to allow last weekend's Premier League game with Arsenal to go ahead.

The Gunners beat West Ham 1-0 in North London last Saturday, nine days after they faced Olympiacos in the Europa League.

The Greek club's owner tested positive for COVID-19 and it was revealed on Thursday that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has too contracted the virus.

The issue has decimated Ogbonna's native Italy, culminating in over 1,200 deaths and a country-wide quarantine [Sky News], and the Hammers centre-back, who played 90 minutes at the Emirates, is furious that he and his team-mates were allowed to face the North Londoners only last week.

 

"It’s completely unacceptable that the Arsenal game against us was allowed to go ahead. They had just played against Olympiacos, whose president tested positive for coronavirus," he told the Corriere della Sera newspaper. “It’s almost as if they were waiting for someone to die before taking action."

The Premier League and English Football League has been suspended until the first weekend in April in an effort to reduce the spread of the virus.

Today, West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady called for a cancellation of the Premier League season.

The Irons are 16th in the table with nine games left, only above the relegation zone on goal difference.

