Tottenham boss could take Celtic star to whole new level

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing the Celtic powerhouse.

If rumours are believed, Tottenham Hotspur are keen on Celtic centre-back Kristoffer Ajer.

According to Sporten, the 21-year-old defender is wanted by Spurs and the player's agent has already revealed that his client would leave Parkhead this summer.

It's worrying for Celtic, because Ajer might be their best central defender, but it's potentially very exciting for Tottenham.

Jose Mourinho might not have the clout as a manager that he had some years ago, but he remains a brilliant coach and it's fascinating to see how Ajer would react to working with him.

After all, quite a few players have developed into exceptional centre-backs under the Portuguese, who has worked with John Terry, Raphael Varane, Ricardo Carvalho and Kurt Zouma during his illustrious career.

In fact, Varane praised the former Real Madrid coach - then at Chelsea - back in 2015 [The Independent].

And it does make you wonder if Mourinho could help take Ajer to the next level if the latter elects to join Tottenham in the summer - providing they're genuinely interested, of course.

Plus, the North Londoners, who will be losing Jan Vertonghen on a Bosman at this moment in time, might need some younger centre-backs in the ranks, with Toby Alderweireld also having turned 31 last week.

Ajer - described as 'different class' by Hoops team-mate Leigh Griffiths [The Scottish Sun] - is the real deal and at only 21, the prospect of him playing under Mourinho is interesting to say the least.