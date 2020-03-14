Some Arsenal fans think £56m star has dropped big hint

The Arsenal hitman is out of contract in North London in 14 months.

Some Arsenal fans on Twitter believe that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has dropped a hint about staying in North London.

Speaking to the club's official website, Aubameyang revealed that he has fond memories of watching the Gunners as a youngster and admitted that he was 'really happy' at the club.

The 30-year-old hitman is only under contract with Arsenal for another 14 months and failing to tie him down to a new deal before the summer could offset something of a transfer saga.

But fans of the North Londoners have been saying on Twitter that they believe his latest comments are a big indicator of his plans.

Here's how they reacted to his comments on social media:

Is this the warm up to announcing a new contract? — RachAFC⚪❤⭐⭐ (@AFCRach) March 11, 2020

He is staying ✔️ — Berry of Camelot (@StarBoy_Berry16) March 11, 2020

That means he’s staying? — ØŃ (@AFCNIS) March 11, 2020

He’s here to stay — GoonerViews (@GoonerViews) March 11, 2020

It's a bit of a cliche, but tying him down to a new deal would be Arsenal's biggest move of the upcoming summer.

That's because the Gabon international is simply irreplaceable for the Emirates Stadium club.

The former Dortmund marksman, who joined for £56 million a little over two years ago, has 20 goals in all competitions this season, including 17 in the Premier League.

Only Jamie Vardy [19] has scored more league goals than the Arsenal star this season.