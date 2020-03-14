Quick links

Some Arsenal fans react to Diogo Jota speculation

Subhankar Mondal
Diogo Jota, Ruben Neves and Conor Coady of Wolverhampton Wanderers dejected after Ricardo Horta of SC Braga scored a goal to make it 0-1 during the UEFA Europa League group K match between...
Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are reportedly interested in Diogo Jota of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Diogo Jota scores scores his sides equalising goal to make the score 1-1

Some Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Diogo Jota.

According to The Daily Mail, Arsenal are interested in signing Jota from Premier League rivals Wolves in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that the Gunners are looking for wide players, and that the North London outfit have identified the 23-year-old winger as a transfer target for the summer.

Some Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation regarding Jota.

Below are some of the best comments:

 

Diogo Jota of Wolverhampton takes on Maikel Kieftenbeld during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Wolverhampton Wanderers at St Andrews on December 4, 2017 in...

Leaving Wolverhampton Wanderers for Arsenal

Jota is playing quite regularly for Wolves, and the winger has established himself as an important player in manager Nuno’s side.

While Arsenal are a big club and a global brnd, the Wanderers are going places and could well end up in the Champions League places this season.

It is hard to see Jota being tempted to leave Wolves for Arsenal in the summer of 2020.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Jota has made 21 starts and four substitute appearances in the Premier League for Wolves so far this season, scoring six goals and providing one assist in the process.

The 23-year-old winger has also made three starts and three substitute appearances in the Europa League for the Wanderers this campaign, scoring six goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

Leo Bonatini of Wolves and Diogo Jota of Wolves and Anthony Knockaert of Brightonduring the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers at American...

