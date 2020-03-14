Some Arsenal fans react to Diogo Jota speculation

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are reportedly interested in Diogo Jota of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Some Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Diogo Jota.

According to The Daily Mail, Arsenal are interested in signing Jota from Premier League rivals Wolves in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that the Gunners are looking for wide players, and that the North London outfit have identified the 23-year-old winger as a transfer target for the summer.

Below are some of the best comments:

Fantastic signing — UnbiasedGooner (@Benoitclarinet) March 14, 2020

He cant say no to Arsenal — Hritvik Patted (@hritvikp21) March 14, 2020

Brilliant signing for lw imo — Abhi (@CFCabhi) March 14, 2020

I'd take him 100%. — Chiefz (@ChiefzAFC) March 14, 2020

This guy is a more mobile Willian! I mean that as a massive compliment! Great athlete, underrated ball retention in the final third, and elite at progressing the play through dribbling during a transition! Could deploy him like Son with Pepe the more creative compliment at RW! — SalibaSZN (@szn_saliba) March 14, 2020

Get it done!!? — Omolalomi (@sewesky) March 14, 2020

Leaving Wolverhampton Wanderers for Arsenal

Jota is playing quite regularly for Wolves, and the winger has established himself as an important player in manager Nuno’s side.

While Arsenal are a big club and a global brnd, the Wanderers are going places and could well end up in the Champions League places this season.

It is hard to see Jota being tempted to leave Wolves for Arsenal in the summer of 2020.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Jota has made 21 starts and four substitute appearances in the Premier League for Wolves so far this season, scoring six goals and providing one assist in the process.

The 23-year-old winger has also made three starts and three substitute appearances in the Europa League for the Wanderers this campaign, scoring six goals in the process, according to WhoScored.