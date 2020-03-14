Quick links

Celtic

Scottish Premiership

‘Shot himself in the foot’: Manager reacts to comments about reported Tottenham Hotspur target

Subhankar Mondal
Neil Lennon the head coach
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer is reportedly on the radar of Tottenham Hotspur.

Kristoffer Ajer of Celtic in action during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and St Mirren at Celtic Park on January 23, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has told The Scottish Sun that the club will have the final say on the future of Kristoffer Ajer, amid reported interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

The defender’s agent, Tore Pedersen, recently said that Ajer will leave Celtic in the summer transfer window, as quoted in The Daily Record.

Subscribe

Pedersen added that several clubs are interested in securing the services of the 21-year-old central defender at the end of the season.

Lennon has said that the Norway International - who can also operate as a defensive midfielder - has not indicated to him that he wants to leave, and has criticised the comments from his agent.

 

According to Sporten, Premier League outfit Tottenham are interested in the youngster.

Lennon told The Scottish Sun: “I’m aware of the comments. The club will decide when players go, not agents or players themselves.

“Kris has never given any indication he wants to leave. He’s been playing very well, been very consistent.

“We have him tied down to a long-term contract so we’ll decide, not anyone else. There’s not been any interest in Kris and I think the agent has shot himself in the foot there.”

Kristoffer Ajer of Celtic appeals for a penalty during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Hearts at Celtic Park on May 19, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Stats

Ajer has made 28 appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Celtic so far this campaign, scoring three goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

As stated on Celtic’s official website, the central defender has scored five goals in 129 appearances in all competitions for the Glasgow giants so far in his career.

Neil Lennon the head coach

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch