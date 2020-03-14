‘Shot himself in the foot’: Manager reacts to comments about reported Tottenham Hotspur target

Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer is reportedly on the radar of Tottenham Hotspur.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has told The Scottish Sun that the club will have the final say on the future of Kristoffer Ajer, amid reported interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

The defender’s agent, Tore Pedersen, recently said that Ajer will leave Celtic in the summer transfer window, as quoted in The Daily Record.

Pedersen added that several clubs are interested in securing the services of the 21-year-old central defender at the end of the season.

Lennon has said that the Norway International - who can also operate as a defensive midfielder - has not indicated to him that he wants to leave, and has criticised the comments from his agent.

According to Sporten, Premier League outfit Tottenham are interested in the youngster.

Lennon told The Scottish Sun: “I’m aware of the comments. The club will decide when players go, not agents or players themselves.

“Kris has never given any indication he wants to leave. He’s been playing very well, been very consistent.

“We have him tied down to a long-term contract so we’ll decide, not anyone else. There’s not been any interest in Kris and I think the agent has shot himself in the foot there.”

Stats

Ajer has made 28 appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Celtic so far this campaign, scoring three goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

As stated on Celtic’s official website, the central defender has scored five goals in 129 appearances in all competitions for the Glasgow giants so far in his career.