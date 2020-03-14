Rio Ferdinand says Liverpool 27-year-old is ‘unpredictable'

Sadio Mane is an important player for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

Rio Ferdinand raved about Liverpool forward Sadio Mane on BT Sport 2 (7:45pm, March 11, 2020).

The Manchester United legend believes that among the three Liverpool attackers, Mane is the player he would like to face the least.

Ferdinand said about Mane on BT Sport 2 (7:45pm, March 11, 2020): “He has been phenomenal.”

Ferdinand added: “He is a fantastic player. Out of the three strikers that Liverpool have, he is the one I would least like to play against.

"He is unpredictable, he is sharp, he is quick, he is direct, clinical. Listen, they are all great players, but there’s something just different about him that I really, really love.”

Stats

Mane joined Liverpool from Premier League rivals Southampton in the summer of 2016 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £34 million, and has been superb for the Reds.

According to WhoScored, the 27-year-old forward has made 24 starts and two substitute appearances in the league for the Reds so far this season, scoring 14 goals and providing seven assists in the process.

The Senegal international also made seven starts and one substitute appearance in the Champions League for Jurgen Klopp’s side this campaign, scoring two goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, Mane scored 22 goals and provided one assist in 36 league matches for the Merseyside outfit, and scored four goals and provided one assist in 13 Champions League games, according to WhoScored.