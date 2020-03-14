Quick links

Premier League

Rio Ferdinand says Liverpool 27-year-old is ‘unpredictable'

Subhankar Mondal
Sadio Mane of Liverpool stretches for the ball while under pressure from Maximiliano of FC Porto during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg match between Liverpool and FC...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sadio Mane is an important player for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

Sadio Mane of Liverpool in action during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on December 10, 2017 in Liverpool, England.

Rio Ferdinand raved about Liverpool forward Sadio Mane on BT Sport 2 (7:45pm, March 11, 2020).

The Manchester United legend believes that among the three Liverpool attackers, Mane is the player he would like to face the least.

Ferdinand said about Mane on BT Sport 2 (7:45pm, March 11, 2020): “He has been phenomenal.”

Ferdinand added: “He is a fantastic player. Out of the three strikers that Liverpool have, he is the one I would least like to play against.

"He is unpredictable, he is sharp, he is quick, he is direct, clinical. Listen, they are all great players, but there’s something just different about him that I really, really love.”

 

Stats

Mane joined Liverpool from Premier League rivals Southampton in the summer of 2016 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £34 million, and has been superb for the Reds.

According to WhoScored, the 27-year-old forward has made 24 starts and two substitute appearances in the league for the Reds so far this season, scoring 14 goals and providing seven assists in the process.

The Senegal international also made seven starts and one substitute appearance in the Champions League for Jurgen Klopp’s side this campaign, scoring two goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, Mane scored 22 goals and provided one assist in 36 league matches for the Merseyside outfit, and scored four goals and provided one assist in 13 Champions League games, according to WhoScored.

Sadio Mane of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City at Anfield on October 5, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch