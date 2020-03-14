Reported update on £140k-a-week Tottenham Hotspur player, and it’s very good news

Son Heung-min will reportedly return to Tottenham Hotspur training on Monday.

According to The London Evening Standard, Son Heung-min will return to training for Tottenham Hotspur next week.

It has been reported that Son stayed away from Hotspur Way for two weeks amid the global health pandemic as a precautionary measure after returning from South Korea following surgery on a fractured forearm.

The report has claimed that 27-year-old South Korea international forward - who earns £140,000 per week as salary, according to Spotrac.com - will train on Monday.

Positive news

With the Premier League suspended until April 3, Son returning to training and trying to get fit is very good news for Tottenham.

Son is one of the best and most important players in the Spurs team, and if he is able to regain fitness for when football resumes, then it will enhance Jose Mourinho’s side’s chances of finishing in the top four of the Premier League table this season.

According to WhoScored, the former Bayer Leverkusen star has scored nine goals and provided seven assists in 21 Premier League games, and has scored five goals and provided one assist in six Champions League matches for Spurs so far this season.