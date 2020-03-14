Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Reported update on £140k-a-week Tottenham Hotspur player, and it’s very good news

Subhankar Mondal
Heung-Min Son of Tottenham Hotspur and Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after Heung-Min Son of Tottenham Hotspur scored their sides second goal during the UEFA Champions League...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Son Heung-min will reportedly return to Tottenham Hotspur training on Monday.

Son Heung-min of Tottenham and Harry Maguire of Leicester City clash after a challenge which resulted in Son being booked for a dive during the Premier League match between Tottenham...

According to The London Evening Standard, Son Heung-min will return to training for Tottenham Hotspur next week.

It has been reported that Son stayed away from Hotspur Way for two weeks amid the global health pandemic as a precautionary measure after returning from South Korea following surgery on a fractured forearm.

The report has claimed that 27-year-old South Korea international forward - who earns £140,000 per week as salary, according to Spotrac.com - will train on Monday.

 

Positive news

With the Premier League suspended until April 3, Son returning to training and trying to get fit is very good news for Tottenham.

Son is one of the best and most important players in the Spurs team, and if he is able to regain fitness for when football resumes, then it will enhance Jose Mourinho’s side’s chances of finishing in the top four of the Premier League table this season.

According to WhoScored, the former Bayer Leverkusen star has scored nine goals and provided seven assists in 21 Premier League games, and has scored five goals and provided one assist in six Champions League matches for Spurs so far this season.

Heung-Min Son of Tottenham Hotspur confronts referee Craig Pawson after he awards Heung-Min Son a red card during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur at...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch