Report: What £45m player has told his agent amid Wolves, Everton interest

Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly interested in Real Madrid’s James Rodriguez.

According to Defensa Central, Real Madrid attacker James Rodriguez has told his agent to find him a new club, with Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers interested in him.

It has been reported that Spanish and European giants Madrid want €50 million (£45.41 million) as transfer fee for Rodriguez, who can operate as an attacking midfielder or as a winger.

Although Everton and Wolves are interested in securing the services of the Colombia International this summer, they will not pay that amount, according to the report.

The 28-year-old wants to leave Madrid and has told his agent to find him a club, it has been claimed.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Rodriguez has made four starts and three substitute appearances in La Liga for Madrid so far this season, scouring one goal and providing one assist in the process.

The attacker has also played 81 minutes in the Champions League for Los Blancos this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Madrid are second in the La Liga table at the moment with 56 points from 27 matches, two points behind bitter rivals and leaders Barcelona.