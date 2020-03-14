Quick links

Report: What £45m player has told his agent amid Wolves, Everton interest

Subhankar Mondal
James Rodriguez, Marcelo and Luka Modric share a joke during a training session ahead of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match against Manchester City at Valdebebas...
Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly interested in Real Madrid’s James Rodriguez.

James Rodriguez of Real Madrid looks on during the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Real Valladolid at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on August 24, 2019 in Madrid, Spain.

According to Defensa Central, Real Madrid attacker James Rodriguez has told his agent to find him a new club, with Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers interested in him.

It has been reported that Spanish and European giants Madrid want €50 million (£45.41 million) as transfer fee for Rodriguez, who can operate as an attacking midfielder or as a winger.

Although Everton and Wolves are interested in securing the services of the Colombia International this summer, they will not pay that amount, according to the report.

The 28-year-old wants to leave Madrid and has told his agent to find him a club, it has been claimed.

 

Stats

According to WhoScored, Rodriguez has made four starts and three substitute appearances in La Liga for Madrid so far this season, scouring one goal and providing one assist in the process.

The attacker has also played 81 minutes in the Champions League for Los Blancos this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Madrid are second in the La Liga table at the moment with 56 points from 27 matches, two points behind bitter rivals and leaders Barcelona.

James Rodriguez of Real Madrid looks on during the Copa del Rey Quarter Final match between Real Madrid CF and Real Sociedad at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on February 06, 2020 in Madrid,...

