Does report suggest £120k-a-week star wouldn't want to join Tottenham or Arsenal?

Two Premier League giants reportedly want to sign Willian from Chelsea but the Stamford Bridge hero has his heart set on Champions League football.

Willian appears to be demanding two things from whichever club he ends up joining this summer, with his contract at Chelsea due to expiring fast.

One, they must be in London with the Brazilian international unwilling to uproot his family from their life in the English capital. And, two, they must be capable of playing Champions League football in the 2020/21 season.

Unfortunately for Willian, that narrows down the options considerably. Ironically enough, the only London-based outfit due to feature in Europe’s premiere club competition as it stands is the one he is due to leave in the very near future.

According to The Daily Star, the 32-year-old has been offered the chance to continue his career a few miles down the road at Stamford Bridge with a move to Tottenham Hotspur or Arsenal on the cards.

As you might have noticed, however, Jose Mourinho’s Spurs were thrashed 3-0 by RB Leipzig in midweek – shortly after Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal suffered a humbling Europa League defeat at home to Olympiakos.

And, as it stands, the two North London rivals are adrift of the Champions League places, even with Manchester City’s suspension meaning England’s fifth placed team could be offered a seat at the top table.

Spurs are eighth, Arsenal ninth, with a four and five point gap between themselves and Manchester United. So if Tottenham do have an advantage over their red-clad rivals for Willian’s signature right now, it’s certainly a narrow one. In truth, the 2020/21 season looks very likely to be a North London-free zone with both Chelsea and Manchester United returning to form of late.

Maybe Willian is better off extending his £120,000-a-week contract at Chelsea after all.