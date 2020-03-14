Quick links

Report suggests good news for Liverpool fans after what happened yesterday

The corner flag at Anfield during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City at Anfield on January 30, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Liverpool are the runaway leaders in the Premier League table.

General views around Anfield, before the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on October 27, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

According to The Telegraph, Liverpool will likely be handed the Premier League title if the season is cancelled.

On Thursday, it was announced that all Premier League games will be suspended until at least April 3 due to global health pandemic.

Games in the EFL, FA Women's Super League and Women's Championship have also been postponed until early next month.

 

There is a danger of the season being cancelled, and if that happens, then, according to The Telegraph, the title is likely to be handed to Liverpool.

A senior club executive has told the publication that there is little opposition for Jurgen Klopp’s side to be awarded the championship.

Good news for Liverpool fans

With Liverpool so far ahead at the top of the Premier League table, it would make sense for the Reds to be crowned champions if the season is abandoned.

True, the Reds can still be mathematically caught, but that is almost impossible.

One suspects that Liverpool fans will welcome this piece of good news, but it will be interesting to see what happens in terms of relegation from the Premier League and promotion from the Championship if the season is cancelled.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

