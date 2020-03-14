Quick links

Report suggests Celtic hoping to make transfer record

Subhankar Mondal
Kristoffer Ajer of Norway during training at Vasil Levski Stadion on September 8, 2018 in Sofia, Bulgaria.
Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer is reportedly wanted by Tottenham Hotspur.

Kristopher Ajer of Celtic during the International Champions Cup series match between Barcelona and Celtic at Aviva Stadium on July 30, 2016 in Dublin, Ireland.

According to Calciomercato, Celtic want as much as €40 million (£36.33 million) for Kristoffer Ajer, amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur and AC Milan.

It has been reported by the Italian news outlet that Serie A giants Milan are interested in signing Ajer from Celtic in the summer transfer window.

According to Sporten, Tottenham in the Premier League have reignited their interest in the 21-year-old central defender.

 

The agent of the Norway international, who can also operate as a defensive midfielder, recently said - as quoted by The Daily Record - that he will leave at the end of the season, but manager Neil Lennon has since dismissed that claim, as quoted in The Scottish Sun.

Record Celtic exit

If Celtic are able to get €40 million (£36.33 million) for Ajer, then it will be a record for the Glasgow giants.

As reported by The Scottish Sun, Kieran Tierney is Celtic’s most expensive ever export, with Arsenal in the Premier League in England paying £25 million as transfer fee for the Scotland international left-back in the summer of 2019.

Kristoffer Ajer of Celtic FC in action during the UEFA Champions League 2019

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

