Report suggests Celtic hoping to make transfer record

Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer is reportedly wanted by Tottenham Hotspur.

According to Calciomercato, Celtic want as much as €40 million (£36.33 million) for Kristoffer Ajer, amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur and AC Milan.

It has been reported by the Italian news outlet that Serie A giants Milan are interested in signing Ajer from Celtic in the summer transfer window.

According to Sporten, Tottenham in the Premier League have reignited their interest in the 21-year-old central defender.

The agent of the Norway international, who can also operate as a defensive midfielder, recently said - as quoted by The Daily Record - that he will leave at the end of the season, but manager Neil Lennon has since dismissed that claim, as quoted in The Scottish Sun.

Record Celtic exit

If Celtic are able to get €40 million (£36.33 million) for Ajer, then it will be a record for the Glasgow giants.

As reported by The Scottish Sun, Kieran Tierney is Celtic’s most expensive ever export, with Arsenal in the Premier League in England paying £25 million as transfer fee for the Scotland international left-back in the summer of 2019.