Report: Key Leeds United figure’s decision questioned

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United are at the top of the Championship table at the moment.

According to The Daily Mail, Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has decided not to give his players any extra time off during the suspension of all football matches in the Championship.

On Friday, it was announced that all Premier League and Championship games will be suspended until at least April 3 due to the global health pandemic.

Games in the EFL, FA Women's Super League and Women's Championship have also been postponed until early next month.

The Daily Mail has claimed that Bielsa has told his players to report for training every day and is not giving them extra time off despite there not being any games until early next month at least.

The report has added that some members of the Leeds medical team have questioned Bielsa over his stance on his players.

Keeping faith

One suspects that with no football for a while, some players will have been looking forward to a small break, but everyone at Leeds should keep faith in Bielsa.

Bielsa has been superb for Leeds since he was appointed as the Whites’ head coach, and the way he has improved the players and has changed the outlook should be enough for everyone to maintain faith in him.