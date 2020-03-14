Report: Crystal Palace to pocket just £5m if Alexander Sorloth makes big-money Real Madrid move

Crystal Palace sent Alexander Sorloth out on loan last summer.

According to Fotospor, Crystal Palace will pocket just £5 million regardless of how much Alexander Sorloth moves on for this summer.

The Eagles signed Sorloth in January 2018 for around £8.1 million.

The Norway international struggled to make an impact at Selhurst Park, prompting Palace to ship him out last summer.

Sorloth, 24, joined Trabzonspor on a two-year loan deal. The Turkish club have a clause allowing them to buy Sorloth at any moment for £5 million.

For Palace, it seemed like their best option to get back a slice back of what they originally paid for him.

But now, Sorloth’s form in Turkey has left the Eagles bemused and no doubt frustrated.

The 6ft 5inch striker has posted 19 goals and five assists in 25 league games. According to Fotospor, Real Madrid are eyeing a £40 million summer move for him.

Trabzonspor could exercise the buyout clause and sell him right away to net a £35 million profit.

Palace, meanwhile, are seemingly unable to do anything other than lament, with hindsight, their questionable decision-making last summer.

To make matters worse, Roy Hodgson’s side must seek a new striker this summer.

Palace have steered clear of relegation trouble thanks to three successive 1-0 victories. But, with just 26 goals scored, only Norwich City have netted fewer.