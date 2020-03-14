Report: Arsenal want player who scored consecutive hat-tricks this season

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are reportedly interested in Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Diogo Jota.

According to The Daily Mail, Arsenal are interested in signing Diogo Jota from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer transfer window.

The Gunners are looking at wide players, and the 23-year-old - who can play upfront in a two or on the left of front three - is on their wishlist, according to the report.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Jota has made 21 starts and four substitute appearances in the Premier League for Wolves so far this season, scoring six goals and providing one assist in the process.

The 23-year-old winger has also made three starts and three substitute appearances in the Europa League for the Wanderers this campaign, scoring six goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the youngster made 29 starts and four substitute appearances in the league for Nuno’s side, scoring nine goals and providing five assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

As reported by The Daily Mail, Jota scored a hat-trick in consecutive hat-tricks in the Europa League for Wolves this season.