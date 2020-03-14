Quick links

Report: Arsenal want player who scored consecutive hat-tricks this season

Ruben Neves of Wolverhampton Wanderers is congratulated by team mates Conor Coady and Diogo Jota after scoring their second goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match...
Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are reportedly interested in Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Diogo Jota.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Diogo Jota scores scores his sides equalising goal to make the score 1-1

According to The Daily Mail, Arsenal are interested in signing Diogo Jota from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer transfer window.

The Gunners are looking at wide players, and the 23-year-old - who can play upfront in a two or on the left of front three - is on their wishlist, according to the report.

 

Stats

According to WhoScored, Jota has made 21 starts and four substitute appearances in the Premier League for Wolves so far this season, scoring six goals and providing one assist in the process.

The 23-year-old winger has also made three starts and three substitute appearances in the Europa League for the Wanderers this campaign, scoring six goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

Diogo Jota (L) of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates after scoring their second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Wolverhampton and Bristol City at Molineux on September...

During the 2018-19 campaign, the youngster made 29 starts and four substitute appearances in the league for Nuno’s side, scoring nine goals and providing five assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

As reported by The Daily Mail, Jota scored a hat-trick in consecutive hat-tricks in the Europa League for Wolves this season.

Diogo Jota of Wolverhampton controls the ball as Cheikh Ndoyo challenges during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Wolverhampton Wanderers at St Andrews on December...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

