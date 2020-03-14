Quick links

Report: £100k-a-week player is leaving Tottenham Hotspur

Jan Vertonghen of Tottenham Hotspur trains during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at The Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on March 09, 2020 in Enfield, England. Tottenham Hotspur...
Jan Vertonghen is out of contract at Tottenham Hotspur at the moment.

Jan Vertonghen of Tottenham Hotspur looks dejected after Manchester City's fifth goal before it is later disallowed during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final second leg match between...

According to The Daily Mail, Jan Vertonghen will leave Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window.

The Belgium international central defender - who is on £100,000 per week as salary at the North London outfit, according to Spotrac.com - is out of contract at Spurs at the end of the season, and it has been claimed that the 32-year-old will not be at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the 2020-21 campaign.

 

Stats

Vertonghen has been on the books of Tottenham since 2012 when he joined from Ajax.

The 32-year-old has been superb for Spurs over the years, and has been a key figure in the club’s rise over the years.

According to WhoScored, the central defender has made 18 starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for Tottenham so far this season, scoring one goal in the process.

The Belgian also made three appearances in the Champions League for Spurs this campaign, according to WhoScored.

According to WhoScored, Vertonghen scored one goal in 22 league matches, and scored one goal and provided one assist in 10 Champions League games for Tottenham during the 2018-19 campaign.

Jan Vertonghen and Michel Vorm of Tottenham Hotspur look dejected after conceding the equalising goal during the Group B match of the UEFA Champions League between FC Internazionale and...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

