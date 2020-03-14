Report: £100k-a-week player is leaving Tottenham Hotspur

Jan Vertonghen is out of contract at Tottenham Hotspur at the moment.

According to The Daily Mail, Jan Vertonghen will leave Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window.

The Belgium international central defender - who is on £100,000 per week as salary at the North London outfit, according to Spotrac.com - is out of contract at Spurs at the end of the season, and it has been claimed that the 32-year-old will not be at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the 2020-21 campaign.

Stats

Vertonghen has been on the books of Tottenham since 2012 when he joined from Ajax.

The 32-year-old has been superb for Spurs over the years, and has been a key figure in the club’s rise over the years.

According to WhoScored, the central defender has made 18 starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for Tottenham so far this season, scoring one goal in the process.

The Belgian also made three appearances in the Champions League for Spurs this campaign, according to WhoScored.

According to WhoScored, Vertonghen scored one goal in 22 league matches, and scored one goal and provided one assist in 10 Champions League games for Tottenham during the 2018-19 campaign.