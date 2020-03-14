Pandemic could end one player's Rangers career

Jon Flanagan looks in real danger of leaving Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers.

It's been a rotten season for Rangers and particularly for Jon Flanagan.

The former Liverpool full-back has been reduced to only five Premiership appearances for the Gers this season after falling out of favour in a big way under Steven Gerrard.

Flanagan joined Rangers on a two-year deal in 2018, meaning that he is out of contract at Ibrox this summer.

And you wonder whether the pandemic-related suspension in Britain and abroad completely ruins his chances of getting an extension.

If we're honest, the odds of Flanagan getting a new contract in Glasgow were already slim, but it seems an impossibility if the Premiership season is cancelled.

The 27-year-old could have potentially earned a new deal if injuries to other players pushed him back into contention and he excelled.

But if Rangers have no more matches this season then how is Gerrard going to justify giving him a new deal?

Even without the suspension of Scottish football, Flanagan probably would've needed to find a new club this summer.

But if Thursday's defeat in the Europa League was the light Blues' last game of the season then it's almost a certainty.

Andy Halliday and Wes Foderingham are in the same boat, in terms of being out of contract this summer, but the latter has already gone public with his desire to leave the Scottish giants at the end of the season, while Halliday has been an important utility player and may get a new deal.