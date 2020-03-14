Quick links

Our view: Tottenham Hotpsur and Everton could fix eyes on Ugurcan Cakir as league continues

goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir of Tranzonspor during the Turkish Spor Toto Super Lig football match between Besiktas JK and Trabzonspor AS on December 16, 2018 at the Vodafone Arena in Istanbul,...
Everton and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Ugurcan Cakir.

Ugurcan Cakir of Trabzonspor saving a shot during Besiktas against Trabzonspor on Vodafone Park, Istanbul, Turkey on February 22, 2020.

Everton and Tottenham Hotspur could be handed a further chance to extensively scout reported target Ugurcan Cakir over the coming weeks.

The Covid-19 virus has prompted postponement throughout central European football.

The main leagues such as the Premier League, Italy’s Serie A, Germany’s Bundesliga, France’s Ligue 1 and Spain’s La Liga are all off until April.

But one league which will continue is Turkey’s Super League.

And for Everton and Spurs, that could give them an opportunity to extensively take a look at Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir.

According to Fanatik, Spurs and Everton have identified him as a summer target.

 

Cakir is highly-rated in Turkey. Trabzonspor president Ahmet Agaoglu believes he is among the three best goalkeepers in Europe, and values him around the £20 million mark (Turkish Football).

Tottenham may see a new shot-stopper as a top priority this summer.

Hugo Lloris turns 34 later this year and has two years left on his deal.

Spurs will need a long-term replacement. Cakir, 24, has his best years ahead of him and if his club’s president’s comments are true, could be available at a bargain price.

Everton have a younger number one in 26-year-old Jordan Pickford.

Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane, however, isn’t a fan. The Irishman claimed live on broadcast during Everton's 1-1 draw with Manchester United how the Toffees shot-stopper simply isn’t good enough.

Pickford has made several errors this season, and Everton don’t have many options in reserve after offloading Jonas Lossl in January.

Turkey's goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir is seen during the friendly under-21 football match between France and Turkey at the Robert Diochon stadium in the northwestern city of Le Petit-Quevilly,...

I'm a 27 year old language teacher and writer based out in Mexico with a passion for football and swimming. I like to focus on the top European Leagues, especially La Liga, as well as the footballing development in Central and South America. My favourite teams include Derby County, Barcelona and Jagaures de Chiapas.

