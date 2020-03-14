Our view: Tottenham Hotpsur and Everton could fix eyes on Ugurcan Cakir as league continues

Everton and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Ugurcan Cakir.

Everton and Tottenham Hotspur could be handed a further chance to extensively scout reported target Ugurcan Cakir over the coming weeks.

The Covid-19 virus has prompted postponement throughout central European football.

The main leagues such as the Premier League, Italy’s Serie A, Germany’s Bundesliga, France’s Ligue 1 and Spain’s La Liga are all off until April.

But one league which will continue is Turkey’s Super League.

And for Everton and Spurs, that could give them an opportunity to extensively take a look at Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir.

According to Fanatik, Spurs and Everton have identified him as a summer target.

Cakir is highly-rated in Turkey. Trabzonspor president Ahmet Agaoglu believes he is among the three best goalkeepers in Europe, and values him around the £20 million mark (Turkish Football).

Tottenham may see a new shot-stopper as a top priority this summer.

Hugo Lloris turns 34 later this year and has two years left on his deal.

Spurs will need a long-term replacement. Cakir, 24, has his best years ahead of him and if his club’s president’s comments are true, could be available at a bargain price.

Everton have a younger number one in 26-year-old Jordan Pickford.

Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane, however, isn’t a fan. The Irishman claimed live on broadcast during Everton's 1-1 draw with Manchester United how the Toffees shot-stopper simply isn’t good enough.

Pickford has made several errors this season, and Everton don’t have many options in reserve after offloading Jonas Lossl in January.