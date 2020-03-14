Nioh 2: What is the fat rolling cat and why should you pet it?

What is the purpose of the fat rolling cat in the Dark Souls-like Nioh 2?

Nioh 2 is now available on PlayStation 4 and the reviews have been largely positive despite some praising it as a solid game you'll hate playing. If you're familiar with and in love with that sentiment thanks to being a huge fan of the Soulsborne genre, you'll no doubt have already picked up Team Ninja's prequel. And you're probably also wondering just what the heck is up with these fat rolling cats that you can pet.

As you have been told a million times by the world, Nioh 2 is a Dark Souls-like Yokai game meaning it has terribly difficult boss fights and even stubbornly hard normal enemies. It's also incredibly layered and complex with its inventory system being convoluted and garbage.

However, while the game does force you to practice patience and strategy to avoid dying repeatedly, you can get some assistance along the way by playing with mates, summoning a blue ally, and by petting these fat rolling cats.

What is the rolling cat in Nioh 2?

The fat rolling cat in Nioh 2 is a Scampuss.

You can find this rolling cat around the world of Nioh 2 and you can get it to temporarily follow you by petting it.

To be as blunt as possible, you'll want to pet these adorable balls of puff and fur because they follow you into combat and deal damage to enemies by circling around and attacking their feet like a beyblade.

As they continue to attack the enemy, they grow larger and larger until they eventually disappear from the battlefield and your side.

In addition to whacking the legs and feet of your foes, the Scampuss also provides a slight buff to your Yokai force generation (i.e. the purple bar).

And that's all you really need to know about what the rolling cat's purpose is in Nioh 2. The most you'll find in areas range from one-to-three, so be sure to be on the lookout for them as they are in desperate need of a petting.

