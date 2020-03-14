Nioh 2 language settings: How to change voices to English or Japanese

A quick and simple guide for how to access the language settings in Nioh 2 so you can change the voices to either English or Japanese.

PlayStation 4 players can now play Nioh 2 with PC loyalists hopeful of being able to play it later on in the near future. While a lot of Sony gamers are enjoying the brutally difficult challenge that has momentarily put a stop to the incessant begging for Bloodborne 2, there are a few who are wondering how to access the language settings to change the voices to either Japanese or English.

For those who never played the original, you needn't worry too much about its events and plot as Nioh 2 is a prequel which doesn't require you to have played as the professional Geralt cosplayer, William. In fact, this time about you create your own dude or gal with you even able to have a sex change and incredible plastic surgery operation at any time you want.

However, for those who are simply interested in hearing the story delivered in English or Japanese, below you'll discover how to access and change the language settings from its default.

NIOH 2: What is the fat rolling cat and why should you pet it?

How to change the language settings in Nioh 2

You must be on the main menu to access and change the language settings in Nioh 2.

This is because you cannot change to English or Japanese voices while in the middle of exploring Nioh 2's world.

So, provided you're on the main menu, all you need to do is proceed to System where you'll find Language Settings.

Here you'll find two options: voice and text. There is more than just English and Japanese available for text, but they're the only two options when it comes to voices.

Simply change the text to your country of birth and then change the voice to either English or Japanese.

We won't judge you if you wish to hear the voices in English because we understand that plenty of people prefer to listen to cut-scenes rather than read, but we would recommend hearing it in Japanese as it's more appropriate and simply sounds better.

However, the choice is ultimately yours and your decision shouldn't be impacted by snobs who'd act as if you committed a crime for preferring the English voicework.

HOW TO: Easily defeat the first boss, Mezuki, in Nioh 2

Nioh 2 is available on PlayStation 4.