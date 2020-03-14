Nioh 2: How to beat the first boss Mezuki as easily as possible

A guide for how to beat the first boss in Nioh 2, Mezuki, as quickly and easily as possible.

Nioh 2 is finally out on the PlayStation 4 to satisfy the thirst of those with a fetish for repeatedly dying and getting angry over brutally difficult video games. The reviews have been positive despite its convoluted and 'garbage' inventory system, and this is largely thanks to its incredible boss fights. And, if you're struggling to defeat the very first, here you'll find a guide for how to easily defeat Mezuki.

As you already know from its ancestor and the hype surrounding it, Nioh 2 is a Dark Souls-like Yokai game that will have you dying repeatedly thanks to boasting terrifying boss battles that prey on real-life phobias such as with snakes. However, while the latter snake boss is the first overwhelmingly difficult boss due to being a slithering brute, the game's very first boss fight is easier than it looks.

No, we're not going to pretend Mezuki is super easy and that you just need to 'git gud' to defeat him, but it shouldn't take you more than a couple of tries to best this colossus horse.

How to beat the first boss, Mezuki, in Nioh 2

You must keep an eye on your stamina and simply exploit Burst Counters to easily defeat the first boss in Nioh 2, Mezuki, as easily as possible.

With a horse's head perched atop its gigantic body, Mezuki is a colossus demon in Nioh 2 and is an accommodating first boss fight despite its appearance.

Leading up to this boss battle, you'll have defeated all the gollums, troops, and every other enemy available to level up as much as possible. For us, we mostly focused on upgrading Heart, Stamina, and Courage.

If you have any Ochoko cups, don't waste them by summoning a blue ally to fight by your side as you won't need one to defeat Mezuki. Rather than wasting Ochoko cups for this boss fight, you'll want to instead save them for when the game gets much tougher later on.

As for the boss fight itself, it takes place in a large-enough space with a hut, boulder and tree. You can get an extra elixir if you have Mezuki smash the boulder with his gigantic staff, so take advantage of that if you're low on the healing item.

Mezuki mostly attacks in threes of sweeping strikes so make sure to avoid these by keeping your distance and moving back rather than rolling away. You can block these attacks, but it will deplete your stamina so it's much better to just simply move backwards and keep your distance.

Aside from these sweeping strikes, Mezuki also releases ghost-like faces. These come towards you but can again easily be avoided by just moving to the side rather than by blocking or rolling away. Again, you want to keep conserving your stamina.

When it comes to attacking, you'll want to be patient and simply wait for the Horse-headed demon to perform a strike in which it glows red. This shock of colour means you can perform a Burst Counter with R2 and circle, and it's effective because it deals damage and staggers the beast.

While staggered, attack it until your stamina depletes and then retreat to again keep your distance. This is the formula you'll pretty much want to repeat to defeat this foe as easily as possible, but be wary that when in the dark realm your Stamina recovers slower.

Once defeated, you'll be treated to a cut-scene and then the title of the game so you know things are about to get serious.

Nioh 2 is available on PlayStation 4.