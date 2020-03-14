Nioh 2: Character creation codes and where to find more online

Where to find character creation codes online for Nioh 2 so you can play as the likes of Harley Quinn, Geralt of Rivia and other famous faces.

Nioh 2 is now available on the PlayStation 4 with PC loyalists hoping to experience its brutality at a later date. Unlike its ancestor where you played as the Geralt of Rivia cosplayer William, in Nioh 2 you get to create your very own character. Not only that, but you can also input character creation codes so you can play as famous faces made by other people.

If Nioh 2 is your first of the series, you needn't worry too much about the events of its predecessor as - despite its name - Nioh 2 is a prequel. Plus, you don't play as William either, so it doesn't really matter whether you know about the dude's existence or not.

Few people don't like being able to create their own character, but for Nioh 2 it works as well as it does for all the other Soulsborne games. However, if you wish to play as a famous face from another video game but don't have the time, patience or talent to mould their sculpture, the good news is that you can input character creation codes from other people.

How to use character creation codes in Nioh 2

You can use character creation codes in Nioh 2 at any time by returning to the starting point on the map and visiting the hut.

Once you've returned to the starting point of Nioh 2, all you need to do then is select Change Appearance and you'll be able to tweak your character's appearance or entirely redo them without losing any of your other progress.

In order to input character creation codes, simply select the touchpad on your PS4 controller when in the character creation suite. This should allow you to find the option to input character creation codes.

Below you'll find some character creation codes shared by Reddit user TheQDilemma:

Ciri - eNjwF8rL3rwsA

Harley Quinn - Na?eGZxKK+6sS

2B - C+GkT?gX+R$3U

Snake - icVfiLis8f3&i

Zero Two - $c?$QQcWhytam

Sesshomaru - TTUmJxnrn&5oW

Geralt of Rivia - ttchNzyz7?PBS

The character creation suite for Nioh 2 is incredibly in-depth as there are a bunch of features you can change from simple cheek lifts to the curliness (or rather frizziness) of your person's long hair.

Unfortunately, most of your time spent creating your perfect dude or gal will eventually go amiss as sooner rather than later you'll be covered in armour from head to toe.

However, if you wish to play as the likes of Geralt, Snake, Ciri or any other famous face, the option is available via character creation codes so it's impossible to complain too much.

Where to find character creation codes for Nioh 2

You can find character creation codes for Nioh 2 online by frequenting Glamurai on Reddit.

This Reddit community has 501 members at the time of writing, and it includes character creation codes for Nioh 2 with the likes of Fuku from Nioh, Alita from Battle Angel and more.

There's also Nariko from Heavenly Sword, Kayn from League of Legends, and Tanjiro Kamado from Demon Slayer.

Aside from this Reddit community, you'll also be able to find character creation codes shared on the game's main subreddit.