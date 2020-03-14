Quick links

Never-before-seen wonderkid can save West Brom £10m in the transfer market

Danny Owen
Slaven Bilic, Manager of West Bromwich Albion looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and West Bromwich Albion at The Den on February 09, 2020 in London, England.
Championship challengers West Bromwich Albion have been linked with Huddersfield Town's Karlan Grant - but what about Callum Morton?

Callum Morton of Northampton Town in action during the Sky Bet League Two match between Northampton Town and Mansfield Town at PTS Academy Stadium on March 07, 2020 in Northampton, England.

No wonder Keith Curle is thrilled.

The Northampton Town boss was made to wait for Callum Morton's arrival at Sixfields but it’s fair to say the West Bromwich Albion youngster is making up for lost time at the League Two promotion hopefuls.

The 20-year-old striker has been nothing short of a revelation since joining on loan in January, netting five times in nine matches already. The goals have flowed, and so has the praise.

“We tried to sign him before but that didn’t quite happen for one reason or another and then he unfortunately got injured. Callum has reaped the rewards of his hard work,” Curle told Northampton’s official website.

 

“He’s been a big character in the changing room and the goals he’s scored have been down to the hard work he’s put in.”

The Torquay-born starlet is proving to be the rarest of beasts in the East Midlands – a natural-born goalscorer. The way he has taken each of those five efforts in Northampton colours, clinically dispatched with a dead-eyed ruthlessness, points to a very bright future from the latest rough diamond to emerge from West Brom’s criminally underrated academy system.

So with Sky Sports linking the Baggies with a summer bid for £10 million-rated Huddersfield Town forward Karlan Grant, West Brom might have a decision to make.

Karlan Grant of Huddersfield Town celebrates his goal with Juninho Bacuna and Jaden Brown during the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Hull City at John Smith's...

Do they pay big for a new centre-forward? Or, perhaps inspired by the way Dara O’Shea has thrived since being promoted to the first-team by Slaven Bilic, having enjoyed an impressive loan spell in League Two himself with Exeter City, could Morton find himself competing with Hal Robson-Kanu and co for a starting spot sooner rather than later?

As Keith Curle will tell you, this kid is something special.

And West Brom really don't want another Chris Wood, another Kemar Roofe or another Romaine Sawyers on their hands.

Callum Morton of Northampton Town celebrates after score his sides second goal during the Sky Bet League Two match between Grimsby Town and Northampton Town at Blundell Park on February 29,...

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

