Manchester City send wordless tweet to Arsenal boss, fans respond

The Arsenal boss tested positive for the virus this week, Manchester City react on Twitter.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has revealed on Twitter that he is already feeling better following his health scare.

It was announced on Thursday night that the Gunners' head coach had contracted COVID-19.

The Arsenal man is one of many high-profile figures within the sport to test positive for the virus.

The North Londoners' midweek game against Manchester City was postponed, before the Premier League and English Football League calendar was halted until April 4.

 

Arteta joined Arsenal in December after spending three-and-a-half years as Pep Guardiola's assistant at City.

And the reigning Premier League champions sent a blue heart to their former coach, in response to his reassuring tweet.

 

Here's how Arsenal fans responded to Arteta's message on social media:

In addition to the City game and the Brighton game, Arsenal's FA Cup quarter-final with Sheffield United is also one of the postponed fixtures and it remains to be seen when it will be played - if it will be played.

According to The Independent, some Premier League clubs have asked for authorities to cancel the season and, with this being an unprecedented situation, there has been no clarification on whether this is a viable scenario.

Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal reacts during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on March 07, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

