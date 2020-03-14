Lord Sugar makes Liverpool suggestion which will see Tottenham Hotspur lose out

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are Premier League leaders, while Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur are eighth.

Former Tottenham Hotspur chairman Lord Sugar has stated on Twitter that Liverpool should be awarded the title if the Premier League is cancelled after next week's meeting, but his suggestion means that Jose Mourinho's Spurs will be a big loser.

It was announced on Friday that all Premier League games will be suspended until at least April 3 due to the global health pandemic.

According to Sky News, an emergency Premier League meeting will take place next Thursday about what to do next.

Former Tottenham chairman Lord Sugar believes that if the Premier League is cancelled after next week's meeting, then Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool should be awarded the league title.

Lord Sugar has also added that those who are in the top four should claim the Champions League places for next season.

That means that Spurs will miss out. Jose Mourinho’s side are as low as eighth in the Premier League table, as many as seven points behind fourth-placed and London rivals Chelsea.

Manchester City and Leicester City are second and third respectively in the standings, while Manchester United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sheffield United are above Tottenham in the table.

If the PL is suspended at the Thursday meeting then it is only fair that Liverpool be awarded as the Champions. For CL positions league those who are now in the top 4 should get them . Its common sense. As far as relegation and promotion that's a whole different issue !!! — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) March 14, 2020