'Let's hope this is true': Michael Bridges sends tweet about Leeds

Leeds United are top of the Championship as things stand.

Leeds United's season appears to be in limbo.

Well, you could actually say the same about the English football calendar in general, with Premier League and English Football League games suspended until April 4 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

It's particularly significant for Leeds because Marcelo Bielsa's side are top of the Championship and, with a seven-point cushion in the top two, are in pole position to win Premier League promotion.

The Whites have been out of the top flight for 16 years and fans of the Elland Road club have been left heartbroken on quite a few occasions since then, with past generations of United players - including the one last season - coming ever so close to getting back into the big time.

But promotion has never looked as nailed-on as it does now, and former Leeds star Andy Couzens claimed on Twitter that once 35 league games have been played then the table stands, if the season were to be voided. Bielsa's side have played 37.

I believe the FA rule is if you have played 35 or more games the league stands!!! #staysafe #WashYourHands pic.twitter.com/mjHroxA9jR — andy couzens (@andycuz23) March 14, 2020

And here's how Michael Bridges responded to the message on Twitter:

According to The Yorkshire Evening Post, senior Leeds management are set to have a meeting on Monday to determine how they proceed on a business level in the wake of the suspension.