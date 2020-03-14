Quick links

'Let's hope this is true': Michael Bridges sends tweet about Leeds

Shane Callaghan
A general view of Elland Road during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Fulham at Elland Road on December 13, 2014 in Leeds, England.
Leeds United are top of the Championship as things stand.

Dark Clouds form over Elland road as First Division football becomes a reality during the FA Barclaycard Premiership match between Leeds United and Charlton Athletic at Elland Road on May...

Leeds United's season appears to be in limbo.

Well, you could actually say the same about the English football calendar in general, with Premier League and English Football League games suspended until April 4 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

It's particularly significant for Leeds because Marcelo Bielsa's side are top of the Championship and, with a seven-point cushion in the top two, are in pole position to win Premier League promotion.

The Whites have been out of the top flight for 16 years and fans of the Elland Road club have been left heartbroken on quite a few occasions since then, with past generations of United players - including the one last season - coming ever so close to getting back into the big time.

 

But promotion has never looked as nailed-on as it does now, and former Leeds star Andy Couzens claimed on Twitter that once 35 league games have been played then the table stands, if the season were to be voided. Bielsa's side have played 37.

And here's how Michael Bridges responded to the message on Twitter:

According to The Yorkshire Evening Post, senior Leeds management are set to have a meeting on Monday to determine how they proceed on a business level in the wake of the suspension.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
