‘It wouldn’t be fair’: Paul Merson’s take on potential Liverpool and Aston Villa situations

Subhankar Mondal
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are at the top of the Premier League table, while Aston Villa are in the relegation zone.

Paul Merson has suggested in The Daily Star that it would not be fair if Liverpool are handed the Premier League title or Aston Villa are relegated.

On Thursday, it was announced that all Premier League games will be suspended until at least April 3 due to global health pandemic.

Games in the EFL, FA Women's Super League and Women's Championship have also been postponed until early next month.

There is a danger that the season could be cancelled, and if that happens, according to former Arsenal and Aston Villa star Merson, it would not be fair to hand Liverpool the title or see the Villans relegated.

 

Person wrote in The Daily Star: “Aston Villa have a game in hand. If they win it they’re out of the bottom three. You can’t cancel the season now and relegate them. It wouldn’t be fair.

“Bournemouth are only in the bottom three on goal difference. You can’t just tell them they’re down.

“And even if you gave Liverpool the title, it wouldn’t feel right. It wouldn’t feel like a proper title if they haven’t played all the games. We have to try and finish the season.”

Premier League table

Liverpool are at the top of the Premier League table at the moment with 82 points from 29 matches.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are as many as 25 points clear of second-placed and defending champions Manchester City, who have played 28 games.

As for Villa, Dean Smith’s side are second from bottom in the league table at the moment with 25 points from 28 matches, two points behind 17th-placed Watford, who have played 29 games.

