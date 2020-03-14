‘I can see why’: Teammate gives verdict on reported £30m Everton, Crystal Palace target

Everton are reportedly interested in Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle United.

Danny Rose has raved about Newcastle United winger and reported Everton target Allan Saint-Maximin to NUTV.

Rose, who joined Newcastle on loan from Tottenham Hotspur in the January transfer window, has been impressed with the 23-year-old winger.

According to The Sun, Everton and Crystal Palace are interested in securing the services of the Frenchman.

The report in the British tabloid has claimed that the youngster is now likely to be valued at £30 million despite joining Newcastle from Nice in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee of £16.5m.

Rose told NUTV about Saint-Maximin: “I first watched him when [Newcastle] played Man City at home and he was up against Kyle Walker, for me Kyle is the best in the league and Maximin gave him a bit of a difficult time.

“Now getting train with him and play with him week in week out I can see why the fans love him.

“In a one-on-one situation he’s probably one of the best I’ve come across. Now he’s adding goals to his game so I’m over the moon for him and it’s a privilege to play with him.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, Saint-Maximin has made 15 starts and three substitute appearances in the Premier League for Newcastle so far this season, scoring two goals and providing one assist in the process.

The winger has also made two starts and one substitute appearance in the FA Cup for Steve Bruce’s side, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.

Good signing for Everton?

Saint-Maximin has done well for Newcastle this season, and one can understand why Everton are reportedly interested in him.

The Toffees could do with an energetic and skilful wide player who scores goals, such as the 23-year-old.