Former Celtic man Youssouf Mulumbu handed extra time to earn Birmingham City deal

Birmingham City have taken former Celtic man Youssouf Mulumbu on trial.

Birmingham City boss Pep Clotet has agreed to take a further look at Youssouf Mulumbu as the former Celtic man tries to earn a deal, Birmingham Mail report.

The 33-year-old midfielder has been on trial with the Blues for a few weeks.

Subscribe

Mulumbu is looking to earn a deal at St. Andrew’s after Celtic boss Neil Lennon decided to terminate his contract last June.

Speaking to reports, Clotet says he has agreed for Mulumbu to continue training.

“He is training with us and showing a good physical level,” Clotet explained.

“He is very good around the players and he asked me if he could keep training with us and he is training with us until a decision is made.”

Mulumbu barely featured at Celtic after joining from Kilmarnock in 2018.

The midfielder was signed at Celtic Park by former manager Brendan Rodgers. He managed just 70 minutes of Scottish Premiership football, before heading back to Kilmarnock on loan.

He may go down as a strange signing for the majority of Celtic's supporters.

The DR Congo international, however, has previous experience of the Championship with both West Bromwich Albion and Norwich City.

Birmingham may feel he still has plenty to offer, and his vast experience could be useful around young players such as Daniel Crowley, Wes Harding and of course 16-year-old sensation Jude Bellingham.