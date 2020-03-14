Ferguson says Rangers boss might've made shock decision for Celtic

Alfredo Morelos of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers has never scored against Celtic.

Barry Ferguson believes that Rangers boss Steven Gerrard might have dropped Alfredo Morelos if tomorrow's game against Celtic was going ahead.

The Scottish Premiership season has been suspended amid the COVID-19 outbreak, meaning that the Old Firm rivals won't square off at Ibrox tomorrow.

Rangers lost 3-1 to Bayer Leverkusen as recently as Thursday night in the Europa League.

And Ferguson has written in The Record that he believes Florian Kamberi's cameo in midweek might've been enough to see him start ahead of Morelos against Celtic.

He wrote: "I thought Flo Kamberi made a big difference when he came on against Leverkusen. And Steven Gerrard might have been tempted to drop Morelos for Kamberi if the Old Firm game was going ahead tomorrow."

It's true that Morelos is bang out of form at the moment, to the point where he's only managed to score one goal since the winter break.

But he still scored 28 in all competitions before January and surely the Rangers manager wouldn't have dropped him in a must-win game against Celtic.

While it's also true that the Colombian - who joined the Gers in 2017 - has never scored against the Hoops, he is a much better goalscorer than Kamberi and therefore it's difficult to believe that Gerrard would've axed him.

He did in the Scottish Cup defeat by Hearts a couple of weeks ago, but that was a disciplinary measure and not as a result of the South American's form.