Does Max Meyer have a future at Crystal Palace under Roy Hodgson?

Shamanth Jayaram
Yan Dhanda of Swansea City battles with Max Meyer (L) and Cheikhou Kouate (R) of Crystal Palace during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Swansea City and Crystal Palace at Liberty...
Shamanth Jayaram Profile
The former England boss extended his contract at Crystal Palace but is that bad news for Meyer?

Max Meyer of Crystal Palace looks on during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Crystal Palace at Bramall Lane on August 18, 2019 in Sheffield, United Kingdom.

Max Meyer was once called the German Messi (Goal) but the former Schalke man hasn't been anything like the Argentine since his move to Crystal Palace about 20 months ago. 

The German started just 15 league games last season but many felt that the reason for that was due to it being his first campaign in England. 

Sadly for him, things haven't changed much this season either. Meyer has started just six games in the Premier League this term and it doesn't quite look like it will get much better for him as the season goes on. 

 

Roy Hodgson has done a remarkable job at Palace since his appointment. The former England boss has made the Eagles a very difficult side to beat but the only negative during his time at Selhurst Park is his style of play. 

Palace's system certainly works and that has been proven by Hodgson even against the bigger teams. However, it pushes players with flair, like Meyer, away from regular game time which is a shame. 

Víctor Camarasa suffered the same fate and returned back to Spain after just six months of arriving at the club. Wilfried Zaha is arguably Palace's only adventurous player that sees regular game time under Hodgson and that is unlikely to change until the end of next season at the very least. 

Palace confirmed that Hodgson has extended his contract with the club and Meyer was probably the only Eagles player to not be overly chuffed with the news. 

Still only 24, Meyer can have a brilliant career elsewhere and he might just have to move in the summer to show the world exactly what he is capable of in a system that suits his style of play.

Maximilian Meyer of Germany celebrates scoring during the Men's Football Final between Brazil and Germany at the Maracana Stadium on Day 15 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games on August 20, 2016...

 

