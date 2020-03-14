Quick links

Ally McCoist says one Rangers player has completely lost his confidence

Manager Ally McCoist of Rangers celebrates following his team's victory over Berwick Rangers at Ibrox Stadium on May 4, 2013 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Ryan Kent joined Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers in the summer of 2019.

Ryan Kent of Rangers (14) celebrates as he scores his team's first goal with team mate Alfredo Morelos of Rangers during the Scottish Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and...

Ally McCoist said on BT Sport 3 (10:22pm, March 12, 2019) that Rangers winger Ryan Kent is lacking confidence at the moment.

The Rangers legend made the comments following the Gers’ defeat to Bayer Leverkusen in the first leg of their Europa League Round of 16 tie at Ibrox on Thursday evening.

McCoist said about Kent on BT Sport 3 (10:22pm, March 12, 2019): "He looks totally bereft of confidence. He goes one-one-one on people, which is normally his forte, his main strength. You just don’t think he is going to get by anybody."

 

Stats

According to WhoScored, against Bayer at Ibrox on Thursday evening, Kent took one shot which was not on target, had a pass accuracy of 76.9%, took 38 touches, attempted one dribble, and made one tackle and one interception.

So far this season, the former Liverpool winger has made 18 starts and three substitute appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Rangers, scoring seven goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

The 23-year-old has also scored one goal and provided one assist in seven Europa League games, and he has played two Scottish League Cup matches and two Scottish Cup ties, according to WhoScored.

Kent had a loan spell at Rangers from Liverpool last season and joined the Gers in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £7 million.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

