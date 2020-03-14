6'4 striker's Leeds career is probably over

The big Leeds United loanee won't play again this season - and might not play for the club in general again.

Is Jay-Roy Grot on borrowed time as a Leeds United player?

According to Algemeen Dagblad, the towering striker suffered a 'serious injury' in scoring the winner for loan club Vitesse in last week's 1-0 victory over Twente.

There hasn't been much follow-up information about the Leeds loanee's condition, but things don't look good.

That's because Grot is only contracted to the Elland Road club for another 14 months.

And remember, Leeds might be a Premier League team next season and if Grot isn't fit enough to get another loan move away from West Yorkshire this summer, he could spend months of the 2020-21 campaign on the sidelines, behind the scenes at Thorp Arch.

If United do go up, Grot, even if he's fit, won't be playing and he hasn't exactly done enough on loan to warrant the faith of a new deal by the Whites.

In 22 Eredivisie appearances this season, the Dutchman has netted only twice.

The 21-year-old hasn't turned out to be a good signing after Leeds signed him in 2017 and, considering he's injured and nowhere near top-flight standard at this moment in time, it makes you wonder how his career with the Whites could possibly survive beyond the end of his deal.