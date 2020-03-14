Quick links

£100m+ reported Liverpool target described as ‘an absolute diamond’

Subhankar Mondal
Nascimento Borges Wendell of Leverkusen celebrates with teammates Julian Brandt, Kai Havertz and Leon Bailey after scoring the opening goal lead during the Bundesliga match between 1. FSV...
Reported Liverpool target Kai Havertz scored against Steven Gerrard’s Rangers at Ibrox on Thursday.

Kai Havertz of Leverkusen controls the ball during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and FC Porto at BayArena on February 20, 2020 in...

Owen Hargreaves has raved about reported Liverpool target Kai Havertz, as quoted in The Daily Record.

The former Bayern Munich and Manchester United midfielder was impressed with Havertz during his performance for Bayer Leverkusen against Rangers at Ibrox on Thursday evening.

According to The Express, Liverpool are interested in the 20-year-old, who can operate as an attacking midfielder or as a winger, and scored from the penalty spot in the 37th minute against Rangers and had a very good game overall..

 

The report has claimed that German club Bayer want over £100 million as transfer fee for the Germany international.

The Daily Record quotes Hargreaves as saying about Havertz: "And this guy is an absolute diamond, Kai Havertz. Only 20.

“He's the real deal, he is everything. Everybody wants him, I think he makes every team better. At 20 years old to have the composure to just pass that down the middle of the goal is crazy."

Stats

According to WhoScored, against Rangers at Ibrox, Havertz played two key passes, had a pass accuracy of 85.4%, won three headers, took 66 touches, attempted three dribbles, and made three clearances.

So far this season, the youngster has scored six goals and provided five assists in 22 Bundesliga appearances for Bayer, according to WhoScored.

The attacker has scored three goals and provided two assists in three Europa League games for the German club this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Kai Havertz of Leverkusen controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League group D match between Bayer Leverkusen and Lokomotiv Moskva at BayArena on September 18, 2019 in Leverkusen,...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

