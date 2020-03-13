Quick links

'Wow, get in': Some Spurs fans absolutely buzzing with news coming out of Hotspur Way

Moussa Sissoko of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 26, 2019 in London, United...
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Moussa Sissoko could make a return from injury well ahead of schedule.

Tottenham Hotspur fans are absolutely delighted that Moussa Sissoko has returned to training.

Sissoko has been out with a knee injury since January, and there were fears that the Spurs midfielder could miss the whole campaign when he initially underwent surgery.

 

However, Sissoko has come back ahead of time - with the Tottenham midfielder back in training yesterday.

And the news has really cheered up Tottenham supporters, who have needed something to be optimistic about.

Tottenham have suffered so badly with injuries in recent times that Sissoko’s return is a major boost.

Jose Mourinho’s men have missed the powerful midfielder during his time on the sidelines, as they still have not found a settled pairing in the centre of the pitch.

Harry Winks and Giovani Lo Celso seem to be Mourinho’s favoured options in midfield, but the pairing do lack power, and Sissoko’s return should help Tottenham in that respect.

Spurs are scheduled to be in action on Sunday against Manchester United, but it seems doubtful that the game will go ahead, with Premier League fixtures likely to be suspended due to the impact of coronavirus.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

