Wijnaldum says he's so happy that 'unbelievable' 28-year-old plays for Liverpool

Georginio Wijnaldum has raved about Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino to joe.co.uk.

Firmino has played a key role for Liverpool this term, even though he hasn’t had his great goalscoring season.

Firmino has found scoring at Anfield particularly difficult, but he has remained a key part of Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The Brazilian striker works so hard for Liverpool and links up so well with his teammates that he plays a pivotal role for the Reds.

And Wijnaldum said: “Bobby is the kind of player who makes it easy for the whole team. With him on the pitch you play with an extra man, because he works so hard.

“He’s a defender, a midfielder and a striker. He has everything.

“I played one time as a striker and realised how difficult it is to do what he does, that’s unbelievable. I’m really happy to have him as a teammate.”

Firmino has eight goals in 29 games for Liverpool in the Premier League, but his play has helped Sadio Mane and Mo Salah continue to hit the back of the net with great regularity.

Liverpool’s attack has been a huge danger this season, with the trio combining absolutely brilliantly.

Firmino could actually face more competition for his place next term though, as Klopp seems to want a striker.

Timo Werner has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool in the Independent and if the German striker does arrive he will really put Firmino’s place under-threat.