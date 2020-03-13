Wijnaldum names the player who's transformed Liverpool's midfield... and it's not Henderson

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has been teammates with Virgil van Dijk at both national and international level.

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has told joe.co.uk that Virgil van Dijk has transformed the Reds' midfield as well as their defence since he arrived.

Van Dijk joined Liverpool in 2017 and he has gone on to become recognised as the very best central defender in the Premier League.

Liverpool have the strongest defensive record of any side in England this season, with Van Dijk a constant in their starting line-up.

The Dutch international has been partnered with Joel Matip, Dejan Lovren and Joe Gomez for stages this season, and always impressed.

But Wijnaldum doesn’t just think that Van Dijk has an impact on Liverpool’s defence.

He also thinks that the 28-year-old has a major influence on Liverpool’s midfield players.

“I worked with him at the national team, so I are lady knew what kind of player he is,” Wijnaldum said.

“I knew what kind of player he is, and when he came I knew he could transform the backline but also the line in front of him, so the midfielders.

“The way he puts everyone in their position helps the whole team, he’s a leader.”

Van Dijk’s superb form for Liverpool has helped them move 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

The Reds’ title celebrations will be put on hold though, as the Premier League has been suspended due to the impact of coronavirus.