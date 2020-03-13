Why was Hexham abandoned? Northumberland racecourse cancels first event of 2020

Sport has been decimated in 2020 but the reason for Hexham's cancellation on March 12th was much more routine.

A new calendar year brings with it a huge amount of excitement for a fresh sporting season.

Motorsport, cricket and horse racing are just three sports that traditionally run from spring to autumn here in the UK but for fans, the start of 2020 has thrown a monumental spanner in the works.

Thanks to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, sporting events are getting cancelled left, right and centre.

One event to be cancelled, but not due to the outbreak, was the season opener at Hexham racecourse but just why was the racing action cancelled?

RACING ABANDONED

Unfortunately today's race meeting has been abandoned.

Next Meeting: Tuesday 24th March — Hexham Racecourse (@HexhamRaces) March 12, 2020

Racing at Hexham abandoned

On March 12th, the racing season at Hexham was supposed to get underway with seven races planned between 1:55pm and 5:50pm.

However, at 2:19pm, it was announced that the event had been cancelled, just 24 minutes after the first race was meant to start.

While most sporting events have been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, Hexham was called off for a much more routine reason.

Why was Hexham abandoned?

The first event of the 2020 season at Hexham was called off due to high winds at the racecourse.

The reason for the cancellation was revealed in a tweet from the official Hexham account which also stated that fans will be able to obtain a refund or a ticket transfer to a later event.

Unfortunately today's race meeting was abandoned due to high winds.

To obtain a refund for admission or transfer to another fixture, please return tickets with your full details to Hexham Racecourse, Yarridge Road, Hexham, Northumberland, NE46 2JP.

Many thanks@HexhamRaces — Hexham Racecourse (@HexhamRaces) March 12, 2020

Fans left in the lurch

The very late announcement came at the worst possible time for organisers and fans as many had already made the long trip to Northumberland to watch the day's action.

One fan on Twitter commented: "spent driving 6hrs to Hexham for a meeting that was abandoned due to high winds #RacedayFail"

While another fan reminisced about a similar incident in the 1980s: "Beautiful course is Hexham..drove 100 miles to the track one day back in the 80s..paid my entrance only for the meeting to be abandoned because of fog."

The next event at Hexham is due to take place on March 24th, whether or not it will go ahead remains to be seen.