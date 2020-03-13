Who plays the policewoman in Last Tango in Halifax? She's back!

She's terrific, but who plays the policewoman in Last Tango in Halifax?

The wait is over, but was it worth it?

Absolutely!

Sally Wainwright's beloved series is a bona fide BBC favourite and has been from the very start. Arriving back in 2012, audiences were gladly whisked away into a world loosely based on the screenwriter's mother's second marriage.

Masterfully blending comedy and drama, it swiftly achieved a cult following, with most praising performances from the likes of Derek Jacobi, Anne Reid, Sarah Lancashire and Nicola Walker throughout the show.

It's not just audiences who have given it the recognition, but awards ceremonies too. It has won a British Academy Television Award (for Best Drama Series) and now season 5 has ushered it back onto screens for 2020.

Season 4 landed way back in 2016, so indeed, it's been a while, but with such talent on screen, after mere moments it's like these familiar characters never left at all.

Who plays the policewoman in Last Tango in Halifax?

The policewoman - PC Cheryl - in Last Tango in Halifax is played by 43-year-old Rachel Leskovac.

She starred briefly in two episodes of season 2 and returned again for season 3 episode 2. It's great to see her return in the new crop of episodes, providing one of the best moments yet and a loving wink to the fans.

When she approaches Gillian about her sheep running rampant, she isn't exactly shown the respect she deserves.

However, the comeback sure was glorious. Making reference to Catherine Cawood - Sarah Lancashire's character in Happy Valley - she exclaims: "It's a good job it's me on duty and not Sergeant Cawood, because she'd rip your spleen out through your nose for speaking to a police officer like that."

Rachel Leskovac: Previous TV roles

Besides previous episodes of Last Tango in Halifax, you'll have seen Rachel in a range of roles.

According to IMDb, she first appeared on screens back in 1999 in an episode of Heartbeat (Record Shop Assistant) and later briefly appeared as Pinky Parkinson.

There's plenty more TV work where that came from, as across her career, Rachel has showcased her talents in the likes of WPC 56 (Susie Nightingale), Happy Valley (Julie Mulligan), Law & Order: UK (Amanda Tyler), Moving On (Sam), Shameless (Lara Heaton) and The Royal (Marie Beattie).

However, soap fans will know her best from both Hollyoaks (she played Joanne Cardsley from 2015 to 2016) and Coronation Street (Natasha Blakeman from 2008 to 2010).

Going back even further, it's also worth highlighting she played Kelly Yorke in Holby City from 2003, reprising the role for an admirable 26 episodes up until 2004.

Is Rachel Leskovac on Instagram?

Yes, Rachel Leskovac is on Instagram.

There's just one catch... unfortunately, it's on private.

You can find her over at @rachelleskovac. Although it's on private, she does currently have a whopping 9,797 followers, so perhaps she's happy to have fans checking out her Gram.

One thing's for certain, and it's that there are plenty of those! We hope you're enjoying the show.

