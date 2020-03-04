Where to buy isopropyl alcohol - coronavirus fears rushes the UK to Boots and Superdrug

No, this isn't some boujie new type of party drink. Isopropyl alcohol has a far more mundane purpose.

Isopropyl alcohol may sound familiar to some working in certain industries. The rubbing alcohol is commonly found in a variety of industrial and household chemicals. It is also a common ingredient in chemicals such as antiseptics, disinfectants, and detergents.

But why is the internet scrambling to find isopropyl alcohol, I hear you ask? Coronavirus.

Coronavirus hysteria has taken off in a big way, to the point where people are now looking to create their own hand sanitisers, as their local supermarkets and chemists have been cleared out.

Here's the lowdown on isopropyl alcohol.

What is isopropyl alcohol?

Isopropyl alcohol is rubbing alcohol. And if you don't know what either of these terms mean, you probably shouldn't be using them!

Primary alcohol is ethanol, which is the key alcohol present in beer, wine, spirits. You know, the thing you'd drink at parties and such; that kind of alcohol.

Isopropyl alcohol is a secondary alcohol and can be used as a disinfectant or an antiseptic. But should only be used with extreme caution.

Isopropyl alcohol as a hand sanitiser

Due to concerns over coronavirus, everyone is stocking up on face masks and hand sanitiser to halt the spread of the virus. But it has lead to a shortage in provisions thanks to the increasing demand.

In response to the short supplies of hand sanitiser, many have revealed the secret to making it from scratch.

Combine in a bowl:

⅔-cup rubbing alcohol (99% isopropyl alcohol)

⅓-cup aloe vera gel.

Stir. Decant into a clean soap or pump bottle.



That's it, that's the recipe. Originates with a 2019 post by biomedical PhD @azareal: https://t.co/nmxCOfqojL — Maryn McKenna (@marynmck) March 2, 2020

The main requirement is that the alcohol used is at least 60% pure; this is what works as a disinfectant.

Where to buy isopropyl alcohol

Plenty of pharmacies stock isopropyl alcohol, in a variety of percentages, either 70% or more than 90%. However, there's a hitch. For pharmacies such as Lloyds, you will need a prescription to get your hands on isopropyl alcohol.

There are other ways around it though.

You can buy isopropyl alcohol on Amazon and other online retailers.

So far, major pharmacies such as Boots have had their entire stock of surgical spirit wiped, thanks to people making their own hand sanitiser. Surgical spirit is 90% ethanol, so can be used in the same way as isopropyl alcohol. Superdrug still stocks surgical spirit.

Now, some pharmacists have taken it into their own hands and have started making their own hand sanitiser with the above formula. It's the only place you can get your hands on it, unless you make it yourself!

